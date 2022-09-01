Tsotetsi: Why Orlando Pirates should sign Erasmus instead of Tau

The two stars have been linked with the Buccaneers and a club legend chooses who he prefers

Former Orlando Pirates defender Phiri Tsotetsi has picked the player he thinks the Soweto giants should sign between Kermit Erasmus and Percy Tau.

According to Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena, Erasmus is frustrated due to lack of game time and this comes amid reports that he could return to Pirates.

Tau has also been linked with a move to the Buccaneers although a move back to Europe appears more likely amid interest from Ligue 2 side Le Havre AC.

“They should go for Kermit, he knows the Pirates' culture,” Tsotetsi told KickOff.

“Pirates already have too many players who can run all over the pitch to collect the ball, they have Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch, they run all over just like Percy.

“But Kermit will be able to just stand there, receive balls and score goals. Right now Pirates only need a goalscorer and not someone who is going to go back and collect balls and try to score.

“Kermit is a striker that Pirates needs inside the box. He will combine well with those who will be feeding him balls from the wings. He will score a lot of goals because of his killer instincts, he can easily finish chances. All Erasmus wants is to score goals.”

Erasmus previously played for Pirates between 2013 and 2016, before going back to Europe.

Tsotetsi then explains why he thinks Tau is not the perfect player Pirates need at the moment as the Bafana Bafana star reportedly wants out of Al Ahly.

“So I don't think they need Percy Tau because already they have four, five players who can play like him,” said Tsotetsi.

“What Pirates needs right now is someone who is going to stand there and score goals.”

Also, the chances of Pirates signing Tau appear slim as Al Ahly’s asking price might be expensive to recover what they spent to bring him to Cairo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pirates' forwards have been struggling for goals in what is a continuation of a problem that has affected them in recent seasons.