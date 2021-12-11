Tshwane Derby: Tembo to miss Mamelodi Sundowns clash as Covid-19 hits SuperSport United camp

SuperSport United have announced that they will be without their head coach Kaitano Tembo when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane Derby.



The Zimbabwean tactician is among those who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Matsatsantsa camp ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter which will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium.



SuperSport have become the second PSL club to announce that they have had a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp with Kaizer Chiefs having revealed that they currently have 48 cases on Saturday afternoon.



Matsatsantsa released the following statement on Saturday evening:



"Given the rapid spread of the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SUFC camp has not been left unaffected by it," a club statement read.



"A number of players and club officials have tested positive in recent days, having a major impact on the club having access to its full playing squad.



"Included amongst those returning positive results is head coach Kaitano Tembo who will be replaced in the coach’s dugout by assistant coach Andre Arendse for the PSL match against Mamelodi Sundowns today.



"The starting team will exclude a number of regulars who are either positive or are in isolation as a result of having been in close contact with players testing positive.



"The club’s medical staff is constantly monitoring the condition of all players."



PSL chairman, Irvin Khoza, will hold a press conference at 11:30 on Monday morning to address the football fraternity.