Tshwane Derby: SuperSport United don’t need motivation vs Mamelodi Sundowns – Tembo

The Brazilians will claim their fourth title in a row should they collect three points at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has claimed the players do not need the motivation to prolong Mamelodi Sundowns' Premier Soccer League title wait on Wednesday.

Sundowns could wrap up the title race should they beat SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium but Tembo is adamant his players will not let that happen as they understand the importance of a victory on their part.

“It is a game where players do not really need motivation because it is a derby,” Kaitano told Daily Sun.

“We are in a situation where we really need to finish our season very strong. They are in a position where they can win the league if they beat us and there is a lot to play for from both teams that is why it is going to be a very interesting game.”

The Zimbabwean-born tactician revealed uncertainty on how the two-week break could affect them as they seek a win that could make them join the top-five.

“We have had enough time to rest. We gave time to the guys who have not played and those who are coming from injuries. These 14 days really helped out but again coming off a good win against TTM and we needed to continue with that momentum,” he added.

“But after the break, you really do not know how you will fare on that day.

“Our preparations have been good and players are looking forward to the game. This is a very important game for us because we want to finish as high as we can. Look, you cannot really predict derbies in terms of results but in terms of performance. Both teams are looking forward to the game.

“We want to try and get good results. The boys are also motivated.”

Tembo’s side fell out of the title race after they failed to pick up a win in 10 games. They ended the bad run with a 1-0 win over TTM with a goal from Bradley Grobler assuring them victory.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who were eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Al Ahly at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, need a win in the Tshwane derby to lift a fourth PSL title in a row.