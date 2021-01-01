Tshwane Derby: Mamelodi Sundowns on brink of making PSL history and surpass Kaizer Chiefs

Masandawana could clinch the trophy with three matches to spare as they prepare for their clash with Matsatsantsa

The PSL title is within Mamelodi Sundowns' grasp as they turn their attention to the Tshwane Derby after their disappointing exit from this season's Caf Champions League.

Masandawana were eliminated from the Champions League after they suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Egypt's Al Ahly following a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final second-leg clash on Saturday.

The Brazilians can now make up for their elimination from Africa's premier club football tournament with a win over their main local rivals, SuperSport, on Wednesday and rewrite the South African football history books.

A victory over Matsatsantsa would see Masandawana become the first club to clinch four consecutive league titles in the PSL era which began in 1996.

Sundowns are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - seven points clear of second-placed AmaZulu FC - and they need three points to clinch the title with three games to spare.

Masandawana can draw motivation from the fact that they will become outright the most successful club in the history of South Africa football in terms of national league titles won.

They have won joint-most national league titles (13) - a record which they currently share with Kaizer Chiefs, who have lifted four PSL trophies, four National Soccer League titles and five National Professional Soccer League trophies.

While Sundowns have clinched a record 10 PSL titles and three National Soccer League trophies and now their co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena will be keen to ensure that Masandawana surpass Chiefs.

However, SuperSport will not be pushovers as Matsatsantsa will be determined to delay their city rivals' trophy celebrations when the two teams meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Kaitano Tembo's side will also be brimming with confidence having secured a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over newly-crowned Nedbank Cup champions Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on May 12.

The win over TTM ended SuperSport's 10-match winless run and Tembo would be eager to mastermind a win over Sundowns which would boost Matsatsantsa's ambitions of finishing in the top three.

Masandawana would hope for a favour from Orlando Pirates if they fail to claim a victory over SuperSport with the Buccaneers set to battle with AmaZulu at the iconic Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Pirates will be gunning for a victory in order to keep their hopes of finishing in second place alive when they face a Usuthu side which succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Baroka FC in their last game on May 11.

However, Sundowns will want to determine their own fate by defeating SuperSport and they can bank on their current three-match unbeaten record against their Tshwane rivals in the league.

The Brazilians have also been in good form in the PSL having won their last three games and a fourth consecutive victory against Matsatsantsa will see them make history.