Tshwane Derby headlines Nedbank Cup draw as Orlando Pirates avoid Kaizer Chiefs

The event took place on Thursday evening as the PSL teams entered this season's tournament

have avoided their arch-rivals in the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw.

The two Soweto giants have met twice this season with Chiefs winning both matches in the and Telkom Knockout Cup.

Chiefs, who have won record 13 Nedbank Cup titles, will host National First Division (NFD) side Royal Eagles.

While eight-time champions Pirates will face off with in an all-PSL encounter.

The draw has been headlined by a clash between Tshwane giants and SuperSport United.

Meanwhile, the defending champions TS Galaxy, who stunned Chiefs in last season's final, will take on PSL outfit .

will be away to Bloemfontein and Stellenbosch are set to host in other all-PSL ties.

The PSL is expected to announce the dates and venues in due course.

Full Draw



vs FC

Zizwe United vs Happy Wanderers

Stellenbosch vs Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits

Amavarara vs Super Eagles

Vaal University of Technology vs

Chippa United vs TS Galaxy

vs AmaZulu

Mbombela United vs

Black vs North West University

Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles

vs Uthongathi FC.

Passion FC vs Real Kings

Cape Town vs TS

Jomo Cosmos vs Hungry Lion

