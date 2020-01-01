Tshwane Derby headlines Nedbank Cup draw as Orlando Pirates avoid Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates have avoided their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw.
The two Soweto giants have met twice this season with Chiefs winning both matches in the PSL and Telkom Knockout Cup.
Chiefs, who have won record 13 Nedbank Cup titles, will host National First Division (NFD) side Royal Eagles.
While eight-time champions Pirates will face off with Bidvest Wits in an all-PSL encounter.
The draw has been headlined by a clash between Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.
Meanwhile, the defending champions TS Galaxy, who stunned Chiefs in last season's final, will take on PSL outfit Chippa United.
AmaZulu will be away to Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch are set to host Maritzburg United in other all-PSL ties.
The PSL is expected to announce the dates and venues in due course.
Full Draw
Polokwane City vs Baroka FC
Zizwe United vs Happy Wanderers
Stellenbosch vs Maritzburg United
Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits
Amavarara vs Super Eagles
Vaal University of Technology vs Golden Arrows
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy
Bloemfontein Celtic vs AmaZulu
Mbombela United vs Cape Town City
Black Leopards vs North West University
Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United
Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles
Highlands Park vs Uthongathi FC.
Passion FC vs Real Kings
Ajax Cape Town vs TS Sporting
Jomo Cosmos vs Hungry Lion