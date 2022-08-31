Tshwane Derby: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt divulges plans to mastermind Mamelodi Sundowns defeat

The accomplished tactician will be hoping to become the first mentor to lead Matsatsantsa to a win over Masandawana since Kaitano Tembo in 2019

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt believes that they will stand a good chance of defeating Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday if they manage to score.





The two Tshwane giants are set to meet in the biggest match in the Premier Soccer League this weekend - five days after Sundowns claimed a 2-0 win over SuperSport in an MTN8 quarter-final match on Sunday.





The cup clash saw Matsatsantsa create goalscoring opportunities that they failed to convert and Hunt has now stressed the importance of scoring against the PSL champions when they meet at Lucas Moripe Stadium.





“We need to score if we want to challenge Sundowns on Friday. It’s pretty basic in any football match that if you want to win you need to score," Hunt told the media.





"Playing against a team like Sundowns, if you’re going to go toe-to-toe with them, you’ll come second, that’s the bottom line!"





The former Kaizer Chiefs coach also stated that his side will need a bit of luck to overcome Sundowns who are undefeated in their last seven competitive matches against SuperSport.





“So we certainly need to play very cleverly, which I thought we did for 80 minutes until we got a little bit slack," he continued.





"Sometimes we need a little bit of luck.”





SuperSport will be eyeing their second successive win in the PSL when they face Sundowns having defeated Richards Bay on August 24.