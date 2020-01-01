Tshikovhi on how Mathoho and Mashamaite made it difficult to join Kaizer Chiefs

The former Dikwena defender speaks out on why he failed to land a contract with the Soweto giants

Forgotten former Platinum Stars defender Rofhiwa Tshikovhi has shared contrasting remarks on his failed move to as he is now looking to make his return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The experienced centre-back explains the partnership between Tefu Mashamaite, Erick Mathoho, and Morgan Gould created doubts for him in joining the Soweto giants, saying he would have been a third option instead of becoming a regular at Naturena.

Currently without a club since parting ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in January 2018, the 31-year-old is still keen to play in the South African top-flight.

More teams

“Yes [I regret not joining Chiefs] and I can also say no I don’t have regrets,” Tshikovhi told Goal.

“I extended my contract with Platinum Stars because I was playing as a regular. So, for Chiefs, it was about whether I move to them and play regular football or become a third choice or option.

“Remember there was Tower [Mathoho], Morgan [Gould], and Masha [Mashamaite]. The other thing is that I was still playing regularly for Stars until there were changes in management.”

The Tshiondo-born defender joined Dikwena now known as Cape Umoya United in 2014 and left in 2018 to join TTM in the National First Division (NFD) and says he is now looking for a new football home.

“All in all, I can say I don’t regret playing under coach Allan Freese. Because I’m currently without a club, I would like to play in the PSL or in the NFD [National First Division] because I still have what it takes to play,” he added.

“Yes, things were good as I was waiting for my chance from 2012 until the 2015/16 season, but things didn’t go well when there were changes in the management and when coach Cavin [Johnson] took over.

Article continues below

“However, I am happy now and I am just looking for a team, it’s not about money. My target is to get a PSL club because I still have something to offer and want to achieve.”

In addition, the move to join former coach Stuart Baxter’s troops was also made difficult by the fact that Johnson preferred Tshepo Gumede and Siboniso Gumede’s partnership at the heart of his defence.

The lanky centre-back was reportedly linked with a move to back in 2017 but could not impress coach Gavin Hunt after training with the Braamfontein-based outfit and he is now hoping to revive his career.