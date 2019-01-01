Tshepo Gumede: AmaZulu on former Orlando Pirates defender’s future

Usuthu have provided an update on the former Buccaneers defender’s stay in Durban

Despite media reports suggesting former defender Tshepo Gumede is set to leave , the club has set the record straight and there is no decision as yet.

Speaking on behalf of the club, spokesperson Brilliant Mkhathini explained the experienced centre back is set to train with the club’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team.

Although it remains unclear if the former defender will leave the club, Mkhathini stated coach Jozef Vukusic will not use the 28-year-old.

“He's not featured in recent matches and the coach has since indicated he won't be able to play a part. So he's currently training with the U19s and MDC,” Mkhathini told Goal.

The Dobsonville-born defender joined the Durban-based club in February this year as a free agent by former coach Cavin Johnson.

However, he has failed to command a regular spot in the heart of the defence as he only made two appearances since Vukusic took over from Johnson.

With his last appearance only coming in September, the former Platinum Stars player could be forced to look for a new football home elsewhere.

Although he has seemingly not impressed coach Vukusic, Gumede will hope to decide on his future in the January transfer window.

Gumede signed a new two-year deal at the end of last term and this means both parties will have to agree on a settlement before he can leave AmaZulu.

Meanwhile, he competed against Mario Booysen, Thapelo Xoki, as well as Sandile Khumalo who are some of the players coach Vukusic prefers in the centre of defence.