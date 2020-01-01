Tshepe: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target confirms Black Leopards exit

The Randfontein-born player cannot explain why Lidoda Duvha terminated his contract before the end of the season

Former target Karabo Tshepe has confirmed his departure from Black .

The attacking midfielder has been a noticeable absentee from Lidoda Duvha's match-day squads since late January.

Tshepe has since revealed that his contract with Leopards was terminated before the season was halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the former Magesi FC player does not understand why his deal was terminated by the Leopards management.



“I am no longer a Black Leopards player. I know that people have been asking where I am," Tshepe told Daily Sun.



"The truth is that my contract with Leopards has been terminated and the club management have their own reasons why. I cannot tell you the reason why.



“To be honest I do not understand why my contract was terminated. But I have just taken it like a man and I have moved on with my life.”



Tshepe was one of Leopards' longest-serving players having joined the club in 2011 and he spent one season with Magesi before returning to Lidoda Duvha.

The diminutive player has left Lidoda Duvha having made five appearances in the league this season and netted once.

“I have been in the game for long and I understand that these things happen. I am training alone at home," he added.



"My focus now is to stay fit and get a team next season. It is tough to train alone due to lockdown.”

Tshepe was constantly linked with a move to Chiefs between 2015 and 2016 having established himself as one of the top performers in the National First Division (NFD).

Prior to that, the 31-year-old player attracted interest from and he underwent unsuccessful trials with the Soweto giants.

According to a source who spoke to the same publication, the skilful player left Leopards after failing to agree on terms for a new deal with his contract set to expire at the end of June 2020.

“Leopards tabled an offer but Tshepe wanted more. The two parties did not agree," the source said.

"Then Leopards were not happy with Tshepe and decided to stop him from training with the team and finally they alerted him that his contract has been terminated and he should look for a new team."