Tshegofatso Mabasa: Sekhukhune United announce attacker's arrival from Orlando Pirates on loan deal

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Bucs after the arrival of Bienvenu Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa

Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United have confirmed the arrival of Orlando Pirates attacker Tshegofatso Mabasa on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old played 16 top-tier games for Bucs last season and scored two goals with one assist. He also featured once in both the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 Cup but did not score in either competition.

With Kwame Peprah the current first choice at the club, Pirates added Bienvenu Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa meaning Mabasa fell down in the pecking order.

Babina Noko are strengthening for the 2022/23 campaign and felt the forward will add value to their team.

Mabasa has expressed his happiness by joining Kempton Park-based side, insisting he will give his best to help the team get positive results.

"It's a great honour to be part of this growing club you know, coming here, what the supporters can expect from me is definitely dedication you know and scoring goals as well but most importantly for me to enjoy my football," Mabasa said after his move.

"I'm grateful for the chairman and the opportunity he’s given me and the welcoming I’ve received from the players and the technical team as well as the coaches you know.

"I've really enjoyed it so far and what the supporters can expect from us this season is for us to turn our losses into draws and our draws into wins and achieve more going into the new season and finishing as high as possible in the league."

Sekhukhune have also announced the signing of Denwin Farmer, Abednego Mosiatlhaga, Linda Mntambo, Elias Mokwana, and Train Tshepo Mokhabi.

The club released Justin Shonga, Evans Rusike and Charlton Mashumba after the trio failed to meet expectations at the club.

In the completed PSL campaign, Sekhukhune finished 11th on the table after getting 33 points from the 30 matches played.