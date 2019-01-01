Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila 0-2 Maritzburg United: Tinkler's tactical masterstroke hands Team of Choice second successive win

Moseamedi came off the bench to open the scoring and grab an assist as Maritzburg United maintained their 100 percent record in the PSL/NFD play-offs

have enhanced their chances of retaining their top-flight status with a win 2-0 win over Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Wednesday afternoon.

The Team of Choice are now sitting on six points from two games, and they need at least four points from their remaining two matches to be certain of their place next season.

The start of the first half saw a cautious approach from both teams as neither side wanted to give too much away.

And it wasn't surprising to see both teams head into the dressing rooms for the interval locked at 0-0.

For TTM, this wasn't good at all, especially because they needed the points to stay within touching distance of both Maritzburg United and Royal Eagles.

But for Eric Tinkler and his men, the goalless scoreline wasn't too bad as it would have put them at the summit of the standings, but only a point clear of Royal Eagles.

Judas Moseamedi, who is on loan from after being signed from in January, stole the show in Thohoyandou.

The lanky striker came from the bench to fire Maritzburg United ahead following a Deolin Mekoa cross after the hour-mark.

TTM tried to launch a comeback and rescue a point from there onwards, but Maritzburg United looked very solid at the back with Nazeer Allie using his experience to marshal the back-four.

As the game approached its end, Maritzburg United doubled their lead, this time from a Bongokuhle Hlongwane goal.

Hlongwane kept his calm to find the back of the net with a sublime finish after being teed up by Moseamedi in the 82nd minute.

The victory puts Tinkler's charges in the driver's seat and in pole position to pull the unthinkable and retain their place in the .

TTM, on the other hand, are rooted at the bottom of the relegation/promotion play-offs standings with two losses to their name.

The Limpopo-based side will hope to redeem themselves when they face Royal Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

Royal Eagles won their opening match of the play-offs, meaning they are currently in the second position with three points.