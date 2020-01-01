Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s Ndou confirms talks with a number of coaches

The Venda-based club club’s official reveals their plans as far as appointing a new manager are concerned

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) has shared an update regarding their search for a new coach as they prepare for life in the Premier Soccer League ( ) next season.

The Venda-based club has confirmed negotiations with a number of coaches via a statement on their official Twitter page released on Tuesday.

TTM has been linked with a number of coaches, such as former boss Owen Da Gama, as they prepare for the 2020/21 PSL season.

The veteran manager also confirmed he was contacted by the club.

“As a club, we are talking to a number of coaches but we are not in a position to mention any names at this stage,” said TTM communications manager Tshidino Ndou.

“But an announcement on who will be our new coach is imminent.”

As they failed to qualify for PSL promotion via the PSL/National First Division (NFD) play-offs, TTM has been busy in the transfer market, signing players to bolster their squad.

They have confirmed one of their top signings so far in the former and midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

On the other hand, they have also acquired the signature of ex- playmaker Joseph Molangoane, who joined after he was released by the Soweto giants.

Meanwhile, the club from the Limpopo province is expected to hire a new manager to take charge of the team in their maiden campaign in the PSL, which will be named the DStv Premiership from the upcoming season.

TTM bought ’ PSL status a few months ago but it remains to be seen which coach they will unveil.

In addition, with Da Gama having been strongly linked with the Limpopo outfit after the Lions of the North’s sale of Highlands to TS Galaxy, TTM has given an indication that the club has not yet made a decision about the new coach.

Despite losing top quality ex-Wits players such as Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto, who joined the Buccanneers whilst goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has completed his move to the Brazilians, left-back Sifiso Hlanti is training with Kaizer Chiefs - these are some of the players that have opted against joining TTM.

Moreover, they are reportedly set to have Bafana Bafana defender Buhle Mkhwanazi in their roster next season.