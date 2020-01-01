Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila want to fight for PSL title - Chokoe

The TTM club official also revealed they were hoping to keep a former Orlando Pirates player

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC are hoping to challenge for next season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The National First Division (NFD) side recently purchased one of the oldest football clubs in the country, , pending PSL approval.

Tshakhuma chief executive officer Sello Chokoe hopes the Clever Boys finish the current campaign in the top eight in the league and qualify for next season's MTN8 competition.

More teams

"We are hoping Wits can finish in the top eight so we can play [in the] MTN8. We are not in the PSL to make up numbers," Chokoe told Power FM.

"We want to be in the top eight consistently and fight to win the league. Even in NFD, we were in the playoffs last season, and we are close now."

The coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the current season since mid-March and Wits are placed sixth on the league standings.

The former PSL champions looked destined to finish in the top eight before the season was halted as they are seven points above eighth-placed .

Tshakhuma officials have confirmed that a few of Wits' highest earners have been allowed to talk to other teams before the club's proposed move to Limpopo from Johannesburg.

However, Limpopo-born central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange will not be leaving Wits according to Chokoe.

"Nange is not going anywhere. He is a local boy who is known here. We will build a team around him," he said.

"We wanted to keep him and [Gift] Motupa, but the offer Motupa has is huge. But Nange is not going anywhere near will be keeping him."

Motupa, who was once on the books of , also hails from Limpopo Province and he has been heavily linked with reigning PSL champions .

Article continues below

"Motupa will not be at TTM next season. We are talking to a team and the transfer will be over soon," Chokoe added.

"He indicated that he doesn't want to move to Limpopo and we respect that. We will allow him to go to a club of his choice."

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thabang Monare, Haashim Domingo and Buhle Mkhwanazi are also expected to be sold by Wits soon.