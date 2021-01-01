Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi are on the road for a second game running as they continue their push for a place in the top eight

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to return to winning ways when they visit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for Tuesday's Premier Soccer League clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

After drawing 2-2 against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Free State last Saturday, Gavin Hunt and his men are on the road again and this time around they hope to get it right at Peter Mokaba, where they were held 1-1 by Baroka FC just over three weeks ago.

The Soweto giants are placed ninth on the PSL table and a four-goal victory over TTM will see them displace TS Galaxy from position eight.

But their bid to return to the top half could face a stern challenge as they come up against a side desperate to vacate the relegation zone.

TTM are second from the bottom, four points above basement side Black Leopards.

Victory will see the Limpopo side move one rung up from 15th spot up to 14th, and Chippa United will drop back into the relegation zone.

Game Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Tuesday, May 4 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Encouraging news for TTM co-coaches David Mathebula and Mpho Maleka is that they welcome back defender Ayanda Nkili from suspension.

The 30-year-old centre-back was shown a red card away at Cape Town City on April 24 and missed their last two games, against Bloemfontein Celtic and Black Leopards.

Also back for TTM is Miguel Timm who was unavailable for their last outing after picking up four yellow cards.

That would be some good news for TTM coaches as they lead a side desperate to rise out of relegation danger.

Chiefs go into this contest a heavily depleted side following injuries to key players, especially at the back.

Centre-back Daniel Cardoso is out suspended after accumulating four yellow cards while his defensive partner Erick Mathoho is also absent with an ankle injury, which will sideline him for seven to 10 days according to the club.

That is a huge worry for Hunt not to have his regular players available but Siyabonga Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Antony Akumu are the centre-back options the coach has.

To worsen the situation at the back, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is unavailable nursing some pain in his shoulder while Daniel Akpeyi, who played 45 minutes against Celtic is also unavailable.

Likely to start in goal is Bruce Bvuma who would be deputised by Brylon Petersen.

Attacker Khama Billiat will also not be available for selection but 'is starting to run' after injuring his leg which saw him out between January and early April.

Midfielder Lebogang Lesako is also out with a troubling knee and is expected to be on the sidelines for the next two to three weeks.

Injury concerns on Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have been allayed after the midfield pair passed late fitness tests.

Match Preview

After blowing opportunities to be cement a place in the top half in their last two games, Chiefs would be keen to make up for those missed chances.

But as unpredictable as they are, they also face an equally iffy TTM side, who have a result sequence of lose-win-lose-win-lose in their last five games.

Chiefs have recorded victory just once in their last five outings, a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns which they have struggled to build upon, while two draws and as many defeats define their other results.

What could be worrisome for Hunt is that his defence has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six league games in which they have conceded nine goals.

Amid that discouraging defensive record, they go to TTM while depleted at the back.

Their opponents TTM have managed to avoid conceding twice in their last five games in which they have shipped in eight goals.

The reverse fixture between Chiefs and TTM ended in a 3-0 win for Amakhosi on January 19 with Ngcobo, Lebogang Manyama and Mashiane on target at FNB Stadium.