Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila sign Manyisa and Malongoane

The two players joined TTM on a free transfer after parting ways with the Brazilians and Amakhosi respectively

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have announced the signing of former captain Oupa Manyisa and ex- winger Joseph Molangoane.

The Limpopo-based outfit took to their social media platforms on Tuesday night to confirm the arrivals of the experienced duo.

TTM didn't disclose the length of the duo's contracts in their statement.

🚨 New Signings 🚨



We would like to welcome to the team



Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Malongoane #RodaUDzula #AhunaUhana pic.twitter.com/0WnvaRN8ix — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) July 28, 2020

The news comes hours after ' statement that Manyisa was no longer their player.

According to the statement, Sundowns decided against taking the option they had on the midfielder's contract which expired at the end of June.

Manyisa had been with the Tshwane giants for three seasons but injuries coupled with stiff competition for places made it difficult for him to cement his place in Pitso Mosimane's starting line-up.

He was limited to just nine appearances across all competitions in the last two seasons with his last two coming in the Caf against Cote d'Or in 2019.

He suffered a long-term Achilles tendon injury in the Shell Helix Cup match against Kaizer Chiefs in October 2019.

His former coach Mosimane said Manyisa only recovered in February but revealed the Randfontein-born had fully recovered at the time the club released him.

Malongoane, on the other hand, parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs following the expiry of his contract on June 30.

The speedy utility player had been with the Glamour Boys for four years after his arrival from in 2016.

Like Manyisa, Malongoane also suffered a career-threatening injury when he broke his leg in the MTN8 quarter-final against in 2018.

He was given enough time to recover by Amakhosi but he never really managed to get back to his best and it is for that reason Ernst Middendorp had not played him this season.

The two midfielders will hope to revive their careers with the Limpopo-based side which will be campaigning in the next season after purchasing the status of .