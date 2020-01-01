Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Mulaudzi set to buy Bidvest Wits - report

The Students are the second PSL club reported to be on sale after the Bloemfontein Celtic and TS Galaxy rumours broke two weeks ago

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi is reported to be on the brink of buying .

According to Sunday Times, Malaudzi is in the process of purchasing the Students and upon completing the deal, he will then relocate the club to the Limpopo province.

Wits, one of the oldest football clubs in , have reportedly been experiencing financial problems in recent years.

This is despite coach Gavin Hunt's utterances in October 2019 that the club wasn't going through financial problems.

It is for this reason and many others that Wits have had to rely on free agents more than buying players of late.

At the start of the year, the Students turned down a multimillion offer from who wanted to sign Gift Motupa for the second half of the season.

However, these fresh reports are not painting a pretty picture to the side that won a league and Cup double three years ago.

As things stand, what's in the public domain is that TTM is serious about campaigning in the elite league next season.

So much so that Mulaudzi confirmed on Phalaphala FM earlier this week he has already sold his team's NFD status for R10 million to fund their project - the buyers are yet to be made public.

Wits are the second PSL team reported to be in the process of being sold after Bloemfontein .

Celtic, despite several denials from their management, are in talks with TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi who also wants to move the club from the Free State to Mpumalanga ahead of next season.

Sukazi has already made it clear that he would do everything he can to get his team into the PSL for next season, adding the parties involved will deal with financials during the month of June before the proposed deal can be sent to the executive of the league for final approval.

Both Wits and Celtic are held in high regard across the country for their contribution to South African football over the years.

What has made Celtic prominent off-the-field, is their energetic fans who sing out in the stands through defeats, draws and wins.

For Wits, their winning mentality coupled with an eye for experienced players and talent have made them successful in the league, especially since the arrival of Hunt in 2013.

The Clever Boys have won three major trophies under the tutelage of Hunt in the last seven years.

Goal contacted Bidvest Wits for an official comment on Sunday Times' story, but at the time of publishing, none of the calls was answered.