Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila eye 'more big signings' after signing ex-Orlando Pirates duo

The Limpopo-based side revealed that it was not difficult to agree deals with the two experienced midfielders

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have made their intentions known as they prepare for life in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The National First Division (NFD) side has purchased ' top-flight league status ahead of the 2020/21 season, pending PSL approval.

Tshakhuma recently announced the signing of two experienced players in Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Molangoane after they were released by and , respectively.

The club's marketing manager Tshidino Ndou has disclosed that they are not done in the transfer market.

“We are beefing up the squad in preparation for next season. We believe in giving younger players an opportunity but the experience is also required in the team,” Ndou told IOL.

Manyisa is an accomplished central midfielder having won seven major trophies with and he also served as the club's captain, before moving to Sundowns in 2017.

The former Bafana Bafana international, 32, enjoyed more success at Sundowns where he lifted three titles including two PSL trophies, but he fell out of favour under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Molangoane is a well-travelled player having turned out for the now-defunct Platinum Stars, FC, , Chiefs as well as Pirates.

The 32-year-old winger was part of the Pirates squad which clinched the 2014 Nedbank Cup under Serbian coach Vladimir Vermezovic.

“Both Oupa and Joseph have the experience and quality needed at the club. TTM supporters can expect more big signings,” Ndou said.

“Yes, it wasn’t difficult to agree a deal with these two players."

Once the deal is approved by the PSL, Wits will relocate to the Limpopo Province and the club will be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Meanwhile, Tshakhuma have decided against keeping Wits' top players Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Brandon Petersen, Ricardo Goss, Hashim Domingo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti

Hatshwayo, Hotto, Hlanti and Petersen have all been linked with Pirates, while Goss and Domingo are reportedly set to join Sundowns.

Mkhwanazi and Monare are said to be on the radar of Chiefs, who have been banned from signing players, but they have written to Fifa to question whether they will be allowed to sign and register players before their hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in September 2020.