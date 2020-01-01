Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila confirms purchase of Bidvest Wits

Mulaudzi had been in talks with the Students for weeks despite the Johannesburg-based side vehemently denying the reports

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) has announced the purchase of the status of .

The National First Division (NFD) side broke the news on their social media platform on Saturday afternoon.

According to the club, the status of the club came as a package with Wits players also under the new ownership.

More teams

🚨 It is official 🚨



We are officially a PSL team



Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players pic.twitter.com/JWmwkdYGC1 — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) June 13, 2020

The sale of the Students doesn't come as a huge surprise after reports surfaced two weeks ago TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi was in talks with the Braamfontein-based outfit over a possible take over.

TTM further announced it has approached the PSL for an official name change ahead of next season while confirming their intentions to play their home games at Thohoyandou Stadium.

"We have logged with the PSL for an official name change. The name will change from Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC as of the beginning of the new season The team will play at Thohoyandou Stadium as their home ground next season," the club said.

The Limpopo-based side further made it clear it has bought the status of Bidvest Wits and not Wits University.

The two entities were confused by the majority of fans who understand the link between the club and the university.

🚨 Just to clarify 🚨



We have bought status from Bidvest Wits NOT Wits University



Bidvest Wits FC ➡️Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) June 13, 2020

The latest developments mean Bidvest Wits will no longer exist beyond the current season unless their management buys a PSL or NFD status from another club.

As things stand, Wits management cannot take the NFD status of TTM as Mulaudzi has already confirmed selling his club's status to an unnamed Limpopo-based businessman.

Article continues below

Several high-profile players from the current Wits squad are expected to jump ship ahead of the new season.

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Gift Motupa and Deon Hotto are some of the players expected to leave Wits for greener pastures.

Efforts to get a comment from Wits management on this latest development proved futile.