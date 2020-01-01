Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila owner Mulaudzi may have some explaining to do over Bidvest Wits deal

The Students sold their PSL status and will not exist beyond the current season as they are set relocate and be renamed

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi may have some explaining to do before the executive committee after declaring himself as the one who bought the status of in the media.

Addressing the media on Friday, PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza confirmed, without disclosing the names of the club and owner, that a top-flight status was bought by a trust and not an individual.

And his comments have cast doubt in the deal involving Mulaudzi and the Students as questions have now arisen as to whether or not he's the sole owner of Wits.

"On Tshakhuma, what I know is that there is a trust that bought a club which was brought to us for consideration," Khoza told the media.

"So, that trust was the one that made an application for the acquisition of a new status in the Premier Division."

Khoza made it clear that, according to the rules, Mulaudzi would be prohibited from acquiring interests of another club for at least 12 months as he was already involved in professional football with TTM before reiterating that Wits were bought by a trust.

"Let me explain this, in terms of the rules for the PSL, no member of a club in the present season can acquire interests directly or indirectly of another club within a period of 12 months," added Khoza.

"That's why I'm saying that I want it to be technical but be honest on what is represented before us as an executive committee."

"This one, we are making it clear that it was a trust that came and made an application to us."

Khoza warned that Mulaudzi must explain himself and confirm or not if he's the brain behind the purchasing of the Students.

"If it's Mr Mulaudzi, he must explain himself because I cannot vouch for that one," Khoza concluded.

The TTM-Wits sale was provisionally approved by the PSL executive committee and it remains to be seen whether or not the league will reverse its decision upon the completion of the season.

Should the league give the sale the green light then Wits will relocate to Limpopo and be renamed TTM ahead of the 2020-21 season.