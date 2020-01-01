Tshabalala would go back to Kaizer Chiefs 'even if it is to cut grass'

The Ex-Amakhosi winger has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Erzurumspor last year

Former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala says he is still open to serving Amakhosi again even if it means he has to cut the grass at the club.

After leaving Turlish side Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor last August, Tshabalala has been clubless.

The Bafana Bafana winger was involved in Chiefs’ Golden jubilee, though, and still wants to go back overseas as well as be involved in the club’s history.

“I still want to go and play overseas, there is still an opportunity to go back there,” Phakaaathi was quoted as saying by Tshabalala as per MarawaTV.

“I had an opportunity to go overseas but I had an injury that had to take care of first before I could be fit.

"But I still want to play in the one last time. I want to go overseas then come back.

“Chiefs has always been good to me. I left the club on good terms without any bad blood or anything.

"So I would like to go back there and do whatever I am asked to do even if it is cutting grass."

The 35-year-old is one of the most decorated players in PSL history and has been capped 90 times by .