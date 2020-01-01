'Tshabalala will definitely contribute' - Letsholonyane backs ex-Kaizer Chefs teammate to succeed at AmaZulu

The accomplished midfielder believes that Shabba and Tsepo Masilela have big roles to play at Usuthu

TS Galaxy midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane is pleased to see his former teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala back in the

Tshabalala recently joined FC after being clubless for over a year, having parted ways with Turkish club BB Erzurumspor in June 2019.

Letsholonyane, 38, and Tshabalala, 36, are among PSL players who are proving that age is nothing but a number.

More teams

Nicknamed Yeye, Letsholonyane backed Tshabalala to succeed at Usuthu and change the perception that a player is finished once he reaches 30.

“I am happy that he has now got another opportunity to do what he loves which is to play football,” Letsholonyane told the media.

“There is a perception in this country that when you reach a certain age you must retire. So, it’s a battle that we are trying to fight, or rather fight is a strong word. It’s a perception that we need to change in the country.

“For an example when I turned professional, I had players like Andrew Rabutla, who were way older than me, the likes of Collen Tlemo and Innocent Ntsume."

Letsholonyane was among the players who have been retained by Galaxy after the club bought 's PSL status.

The Soweto-born player gave an example of his time with Chiefs, having joined the club in 2008 and played with the veteran players like Thabo Mooki, Arthur Zwane and Tinashe Nengomasha.

"I played under their guidance for a few years, I moved to another club [Kaizer Chiefs] I got players like Thabo Mooki, Arthur Zwane, Tinashe Nengomasha, the same thing happened," he continued.

“So, it doesn’t mean that by virtue of being old then you must be phased out, there is time for everything. When you feel that by the age of 30 you are still okay then you must do it.

"If there is still that love, hunger within you that you can still go for a few more years, then go for it."

Article continues below

Tshabalala has reunited with his former Chiefs teammate Tsepo Masilela, 35, who is one of the senior players in the AmaZulu squad.

“Whether we like it or not, young players will never change things on their own. I am happy that Shabba is back playing football," he added.

"He will definitely contribute to other youngsters in Durban, including Tsepo Masilela who is still playing that side. They will do the same job that we do with Bevan Fransman this side [at Galaxy]."