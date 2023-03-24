Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala believes Arthur Zwane has done enough for the club in his debut season at the helm.

Zwane's Chiefs have been inconsistent

Tshabalala saddened by the situation

Makes his case on Zwane

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs fans expected the team to stage a strong challenge for the Premier Soccer League title but it has not been the case.

Chiefs are currently fourth on the table, chasing the Caf Champions League spot. However, the Amakhosi legend has suggested the Glamour Boys faithful were over-ambitious.

The ex-Bafana attacker insists the Soweto giants have done exceptionally well and coach Zwane has tried hard, considering the circumstances.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am very sad with the way things are but equally understanding as well, that transition is difficult, whenever there’s change, there will always be challenges, you have got a new coach that has been given an opportunity," Tshabalala told the media.

"It is his first season and there’s a lot of expectations, there are new players that came in as well so they haven’t been consistent in that regard. I think it’s the first time this season they have won four consecutive games, which is good.

"The majority say they are having a horrible season, but when you look at the log, they are in the top-four, same games, same points with [Orlando] Pirates, but the more focus is on Chiefs.

"I think it’s because they know what the team can bring, they know the calibre the team has as well, hence the pressure and expectations – they still have a chance [to win something] they are in the quarter-finals, it’s not over.

"So for coach [Zwane], given an opportunity to lead the team, I think it’s not the worst season but it can still be better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are destined to be crowned PSL champions for the sixth time in a row.

SuperSport United currently are placed second with a two-point advantage over Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who are both on 37 points, with seven rounds to go.

Amakhosi will play Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals and coach Zwane will fancy his chances of going all the way and ending an eight-year wait for the trophy.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane will hope the international break can give his injured players time to recover ahead of the critical season finale.