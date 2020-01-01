Tshabalala humbled by Mosimane’s praise for laying foundation at Mamelodi Sundowns

The veteran coach has welcomed praise from the Masandawana manager for leaving a legacy at Chloorkop

Following coach Pitso Mosimane’s comments that he inherited the Brazilians’ piano and shoeshine style from former coach Stanley Tshabalala, the technical director says he is humbled by the praise.

‘Screamer’ explains that he never imagined that the tradition and style to retain the ball was going to be a legacy at the Chloorkop-based club, saying ‘Jingles’ is down to earth to praise his predecessors.

On the other hand, the veteran manager speaks out about how he discovered the former Bafana Bafana striker as he introduced him to his first professional club, Jomo Cosmos.

“It’s unusual to hear a coach, instead of being proud of his achievements and success of his team, but he acknowledges that the success of his team didn’t start in his tenure,” Tshabalala told KayaFM as quoted by Isolezwe.

“I started this style of playing football because I wanted to see the team knocking the ball around on the surface.

“When I started to teach it to the players I didn’t know that it will become a legacy where all the coaches that join Sundowns will be forced to continue with it because the team is known for that culture and style.”

The Buccaneers technical boss has also heaped praise on the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner, saying he is the one that spoke to his parents in Senaoane to join Ezenkosi.

“This boy has done something I didn’t expect. People don’t know I am the one that introduced him to professional football after seeing him playing for Rockville Hungry Lions – I loved the way he played," he added.

“I was still working with Jomo Sono as a scout when I first saw him and Jomo was looking to strengthen Cosmos. After watching him, I then told Jomo about this player who plays on the left, it’s very difficult to stop him and he’s scoring goals in an unbelievable fashion.

“I am the one that managed to talk to his parents in Senaoane before joining Cosmos.”

Moreover, Tshabalala added that it was easy to buy quality players when the club was still owed by the late Zola Mahobe, saying he urged Sono to release the former SuperSport United coach.

Having launched his career with Ezenkosi back in 1982, Mosimane has also coached Bafana and has lifted the Caf and Super Cups, two Telkom Knockout Cup titles as well as the Nedbank Cup with the Tshwane giants.