Tshabalala: 'Have you been forced to quit work?' - Agent slams calls for Kaizer Chiefs legend to retire

Former Kaizer Chiefs superstar Siphiwe Tshabalala's agent has slammed those who are calling for the veteran midfielder to retire.

Tshabalala has been clubless for 18 months

Mahlakgane feels the legend can still play pro football

Shabba once one of the best players in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old has remained clubless since he parted ways with AmaZulu FC at the end of the 2020-21 season as his contract was not renewed.

There have been calls for Shabba to retire from professional football, having entered the twilight of his career.

This seems to have disappointed his representative, Jazzman Mahlakgane who has now made it clear that his client will only retire when he feels it is the right time to do so.

WHAT DID MAHLAKGANE SAY?: “I will say it again why a player is forced to quit his job when he sees that he can still do the job," Mahlakgane told Isolezwe.



"When the time is right, we will announce that Tshabalala has retired. He can't stop now and he can still do the job [on the pitch]



"Have you ever been forced to quit where you work?" the prominent agent asked.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shabba will take inspiration from Elias Pelembe who is the oldest player in the Premier Soccer League having celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this month.

Pelembe is a key player at Royal AM where the Mozambique international is a regular and this should give Tshabalala hope that he can still play professional football.

Since leaving Chiefs in 2018, Tshabalala has played for two clubs namely, BB Erzurumspor of Turkey and AmaZulu.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TSHABALALA?: With the January 2023 transfer window approaching, some clubs will be looking to reinforce their squads.

Shabalala, who has been training alone, will be hoping to secure a professional contract at a PSL club during the mid-season transfer window.