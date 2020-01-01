Tshabalala: Former Kaizer Chiefs winger had offers in China, Italy and Turkey before lockdown

Shabba is still not attached to any team following his return from Europe, and he reveals teams from at least three countries were after his services

Former captain Siphiwe Tshabalala has explained why he is still clubless almost a year after leaving BB Erzurumspor.

In an online press conference with the South African Football Journalists Association, 'Shabba' revealed he had planned to get back onto the field sooner but he picked up an injury which made it impossible for him to sign with any of the clubs he was in talks with.

After recovering from the injury he was about to leave the country, then the coronavirus hit the world which was another blow in his hopes of securing a new home, according to the Phiri-born midfielder.

"The plan was to be back on the field sooner, and I picked up an injury late last year as we were about to embark on another journey, so that was a blow for me," Shabba told the South African Football Journalists Association.

"I recovered from the injury and, as I was about to leave, the situation that we're currently facing happened, so I had to put everything on hold and understand that it can't happen at that particular time."

"There was no movement or anything. So, in a way, I shifted my focus to matters that have been affecting us from that particular period until now."

The 35-year-old is still hopeful of returning to the pitch after the lockdown and revealed he had offers from , and before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

"I still hope that, when this is all over, I'll get an opportunity to be back on the field again. I had offers – before lockdown – to play overseas, there was interest in , Italy and also in Turkey," confirmed the veteran.

Tshabalala further stated that he will need time to think about what to do next after the coronavirus lockdown - whether he wants to go abroad or remain in and end his career.

This is a decision he will take together with his family and for the benefit of his family.

"Obviously after this, one has to sit down and think, do I still want to go abroad or do I want to play here at home and end my career as well?" he asked.

"But the decision that I'll take will be a collective decision with my family. It will be a decision that will favour my family as well, so we'll see about that."