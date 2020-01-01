Tshabalala: Former Kaizer Chiefs captain set to join new club

The veteran attacking midfielder is not ready to end his football career with a move abroad on the cards

Former captain and midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is set to join a new club according to his representative.

The 35-year-old player has been a free agent since leaving Turkish side BB Erzurumspor at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Tshabalala was expected to join an unnamed club last month during the transfer window, but the deal never materialised.

His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has now revealed that the man nicknamed 'Shabba' is likely to get a new club abroad in a week or so.

“There’s something I’m working on now. Unfortunately, we had a huge set back in January and I didn’t want to talk about it in the media because he’s a huge player,” Mahlakgane told Daily Sun.

“So, you can’t keep on going to the media on things that are not happening because it creates anxiety to his fans."

Mahlakgane, who also represents captain Happy Jele, disclosed that Shabba is keen to continue playing for another season or two.

"So, there’s something that is happening. I think if you can give me another week or so I think we should be done and dusted about where he’s going," he added.

"I’m working on something internationally, not locally. He still wants to play for another season or two."

Tshabalala is widely considered to be one of the best South African players of his generation and he enjoyed some game time during his 12-month spell with Erzurumspor.

The left-footed player featured in 17 Turkish Super Lig matches and one Turkish Cup game for the Erzurum-based side.