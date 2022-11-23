Tshabalala: Former Bafana Bafana star comments on being tipped to rejoin Kaizer Chiefs

Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala has commented on rumours linking him with Kaizer Chiefs.

Tshabalala has been clubless for almost 18 months

2010 World Cup star is hoping to revive his playing career

Shabba achieved legendary status at Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran winger has been tipped to return to the Naturena-based giants having spent 11 years with the club between 2007 and 2018.

Tshabalala has remained clubless since he parted ways with AmaZulu FC at the end of the 2020-21 season as his contract was not renewed.

The man nicknamed Shabba refuted the rumours linking him with a return to Chiefs and also indicated that he is yet to retire from professional football.

WHAT DID TSHABALALA SAY?: “I heard about the rumours, but that’s not true. I was not informed or approached about that,” Tshabalala told the media.

“[I’m] not yet retired, it’s still the same. I’m still Siphiwe Tshabalala, active soccer player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shabba, 38, will take inspiration from Elias Pelembe who is the oldest player in the Premier Soccer League having celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this month.

Pelembe is a key player at Royal AM where the Mozambique international is a regular and this should give Tshabalala hope that he can still play professional football.

Since leaving Chiefs in 2018, Tshabalala has played for two clubs namely, BB Erzurumspor of Turkey and AmaZulu.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TSHABALALA?: With the January 2023 transfer window approaching, some clubs will be looking to reinforce their squads.

Shabalala. who has been training alone, will be hoping to secure a professional contract at a PSL club during the mid-season transfer window.