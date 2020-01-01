Tshabalala: Coronavirus stopped former Kaizer Chiefs winger's move to China

The ex-Amakhosi skipper is disappointed he couldn't move to the East Asian country but he remains optimistic about his future in football

Former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has revealed he's still on the lookout for a new club after his proposed move to an unnamed Chinese team failed to materialise.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa TV, Shabba said he's back in the country after a failed move to due to the Coronavirus.

The 35-year-old admits he was disappointed the deal didn't happen but he has accepted the situation.

"I am back home at the moment. I won’t say much about my next destination and where my next destination is," the former Amakhosi captain said.

"I was disappointed but I had to make peace with it [not moving to ]. It’s beyond my control, it happened, but one has to find other alternatives.

Shabba said he still has the desire and hunger to play football at the highest level, suggesting he's not going to consider retirement.

"I still have the desire and hunger. I am still positive that I will make it at this age anywhere if the opportunity comes. I still get calls and texts with enquires if they can invite me, they still see value in me.”

The Chinese suspended all football activities at the end of January due to the coronavirus outbreak.