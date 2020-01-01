Tshabalala: Bafana Bafana veteran can only play for Kaizer Chiefs – Agent

The left-footed player’s representative shares an update on his client, saying he will not consider a coaching career

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane says the veteran midfielder would only play for in the Premier Soccer League ( ) having already attained legendary status at the club.

Mahlakgane says ‘Shabba’ is still considering other options, saying the coronavirus pandemic has derailed their plans as they had an offer from .

Tshabalala has been linked with a return to Chiefs and Mahlakgane explains the 35-year-old winger is not considering a coaching career, but one in the administrative side of things.

“He is considering other options,” Mahlakgane told Phakaaathi.

“If he is playing it has to be with his former club [Chiefs], he would want to do it for closure or to retire at the club he played at for 11 years.

“Covid-19 messed up our plans for [there was an offer from the Chinese leagues]. We had one team that approached us that was even local before Covid-19, but then this happened, and he has been exploring other options.

“It would not be coaching [at another club] it would be administrative [within football].”

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder last played for Turkish side BB Erzurumspor in the Super Lig which is a club he joined at the start of the 2018/19 PSL season.

However, the team failed to retain its top-flight status as they were relegated to the lower division and Tshabalala left the club in May 2019 and since then he has been clubless.

Despite massive speculation linking the former midfielder with a possible return to Chiefs, Tshabalala remains without a club but has consistently denied rumours that he has retired.

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants are currently banned from signing players for two consecutive transfer windows after they were found guilty by Fifa for landing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana illegally from Fosa Juniors.

Although Amakhosi have appealed the ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in is yet to hear the case as it is scheduled for September 2020.

Moreover, Chiefs have reportedly sought permission to be allowed to sign players in the meantime, it remains to be seen if they will manage to bring in new faces to bolster their squad.