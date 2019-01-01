Tsepo Masilela: Kaizer Chiefs are far behind Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

The experienced full-back remains hopeful Amakhosi can close the gap between them and their PSL rivals

Ex- defender Tsepo Masilela says his former club is far behind their Gauteng rivals and .

The Soweto giants are hoping for a better season after enduring a disappointing 2018/19 campaign which saw them finish outside the top eight in the .

Masilela’s point was vindicated as Chiefs finished 20 points behind eventual PSL title winners Sundowns and 18 points behind runners-up Pirates last season.

“I’m hoping this year it’s going to be better. But if you look at the gap last season, firstly you must think about closing it to be realistic in football," Masilela told Daily Sun.

“If you are behind 20 or 15 points then you must know that you up against it. But anything can happen in football.

“Look at the point difference and if the champions finish 60 points and you are on 40, you are far off," the former Bafana Bafana left-back added.

Masilela, who is currently a free agent, had a successful spell with Chiefs as he helped the team clinch two PSL titles, Nedbank Cup and MTN8 Cup.

The 34-year-old was one of the senior players during his six-year spell with the Naturena-based club and he stressed the importance of having leaders in the team.

“With our generation, we had more senior players, leaders in that team if you sit back and look at that team," the Witbank-born player explained.

“In this group, there’s still Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and Itu Khune for them to help the youngsters.

"But I don’t want to compare the generations. Let them enjoy and try and bring back the smiles to the fans," the former CF player concluded.

Chiefs started their 2019/20 PSL campaign with a 3-2 victory over at the Makhulong Stadium on Sunday.

Their next league game is against Black at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.