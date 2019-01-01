Tsepo Masilela: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender training with AmaZulu FC

The former Bafana Bafana defender has surfaced in Durban as he looks to secure a deal with Usuthu

Former defender Tsepo Masilela’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed his client is currently being assessed by FC.

As the veteran defender looks to make his return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) after spending more than a year on the sidelines, he will look to impress Usuthu head coach Jozef Vukusic and his technical team.

Masilela has been without a club since leaving Chiefs at the end of the 2017/18 PSL season and he has reportedly considered retirement.

“To be honest, I wasn’t aware of it, but it seems to be the case. I am not sure for how long he has been training with AmaZulu,” Makaab told Goal.

The former international parted ways with the Soweto giants after struggling for game time under coach Steve Komphela owing to a niggling knee injury.

In addition, with Usuthu having mutually parted ways with Marc van Heerden at the beginning of the current season, Vukusic might be looking to fill the gap with an experienced left-footed defender.

Although he was linked with moves to the United States of America (USA)'s Major League Soccer clubs and , the 34-year-old player spent the 2018/19 season without a club.

With an educated left foot and experience ranging from spells in the Spanish LaLiga with , there’s no doubt that Masilela could offer quality for the Durban-based club once he returns to full fitness.

The Witbank-born veteran has also lifted two PSL trophies with Chiefs and he has 51 international caps with Bafana.