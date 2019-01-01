Tsepo Masilela compares Kaizer Chiefs' position to Liverpool's in the title race

Despite being favourites to win the league title, the Usuthu defender has warned Amakhosi against celebrating too early

defender Tsepo Masilela has warned his former club against celebrating winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) title as yet, saying anything can still happen in football.

Amakhosi are currently sitting at the top of the log table with 31 points from 12 games and the new Usuthu left-back recalls how they surrendered the coveted title to a few seasons ago.

On the other hand, the veteran defender believes fans can’t brag about being the 2019/20 English Premier League (EPL) champions as yet despite leading the table since the start of the season.

“I have experience in what I have to say about the PSL title. You cannot just celebrate because Chiefs know they are followed by Sundowns on the log table,” Masilela told Isolezwe .

“If I remember very well during the 2013/14 season, we led Sundowns with the same number of points but things changed towards the last game of the season where we failed to lift the title – Sundowns eventually won it.

“The fans cannot just start to celebrate because there are so many games to play until the end of the season.”

Although the former Bafana Bafana defender has acknowledged Amakhosi’s quality and improvement this season, the 34-year-old has praised the reigning PSL champions’ threat.

“Sundowns are always a threat if they are behind the log leaders. Everybody was thinking Chiefs will win the title but Sundowns surprised many and won it,” he added.

“Even in , we know Liverpool is leading the table but I am sure their fans cannot celebrate or be assured of their triumph because there’s a long way to go until the end of the season.”

With coach Ernst Middendorp’s men enjoying a good season with only one defeat and a single draw in the league so far, their next match is up against Bloemfontein before facing ahead of the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops share second spot with neighbours SuperSport United with 21 points but Sundowns have played 11 games so far.