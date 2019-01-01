TS Sporting tight-lipped over reports linking Sundowns duo with move

The NFD club have addressed speculation linking the club with two of Masandawana's players

TS have refused to comment on speculation linking them with duo Tristan Moses and Keletso Makgalwa.

Recent reports suggest the National First Division (NFD) outfit have edged closer in negotiations for the two players.

However, TS Sporting could not confirm nor deny if they have made an approach for the pair.

“No, we will announce all players we signed after signing,” TS Sporting football manager Vusi Ntimane told Goal.

Nonetheless, the former media officer revealed the club are looking at a number of players as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“We have many players we are looking at so, for now, nothing is confirmed,” he added.

Meanwhile, neither player appears to be in Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s immediate plans.

Despite signing from last season, Moses is yet to feature for the first team, while Makgalwa spent the 2018/19 season on loan at .

Makgalwa, who made 16 league appearances, has also been linked with a move to .

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen where the duo will end up.

Article continues below

With several players linked with moves away from the club, so far, the reigning champions have signed just one player, Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso.