TS Galaxy’s Sukazi slams ‘deplorable Orlando Pirates’ after postponement of PSL disciplinary case

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has demanded his case against Orlando Pirates be concluded immediately and should not be subjected to foul play.

Sukazi also expressed disappointment following the latest postponement of the matter by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee. The matter was moved to March 23 and 24 in order to give Bucs a chance to present their case.

Pirates found themselves charged with misconduct after a video captured in December showed Sukazi being denied stadium entry by the Pirates' security personnel, including media officer Thandi Merafe, at Orlando Stadium on December 11.

"The matter needs immediate attention and cannot be subjected to foul play or delay. It is not for me, it is for South Africans who want to see justice in this matter," Sukazi said, as per The Sun.

"The conduct of Pirates and the security of the day was deplorable and it does not deserve a place in the game.

"We should deal with it properly and make sure it does not show its ugly face again. I had to live with the postponement, but it is not something that I am happy about.

"If I were Pirates, I would have taken a different approach by pleading not guilty and defending against the matter, and coming up with postponements does not do justice to the game and leaves a lot to be desired."

Recently, the PSL prosecutor, Zola Majavu, explained why the matter was postponed.

"The league’s case, meaning its testimony in the case against Orland Pirates, arising from its denial of the chairman of TS Galaxy's entry into the stadium at Orlando was finalised," said Majavu.

"The matter is postponed to March 23 and 24 for further hearings where Orlando Pirates will not lead its own testimony in defence.

"The disciplinary committee issued an express directive that the matter will not be postponed further. Both parties were directed to ensure the matter is finalised on those two dates."