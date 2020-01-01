TS Galaxy’s Sukazi non-committal on buying Bloemfontein Celtic’s PSL status

The Rockets chairman remains mum on the reports that he is interested in buying Phunya Sele Sele

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has downplayed reports that he is engaged in talks to buy Bloemfontein ’s Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

The Rockets boss is reportedly close to securing the deal, but he explains that each and every chairman in the National First Division (NFD) is looking to buy a PSL club and it is down to affordability.

On the other hand, Sukazi draws inspiration from the fact that Galaxy beat in the Nedbank Cup final a season ago, saying they deserve to play in the top-flight league.

“That question [about buying Celtic] applies to me and any other chairman that is not in the PSL,” Sukazi told IOL.

“If you can ask any chairman in the NFD, ABC Motsepe League or SAB League if they want to buy a PSL status if an opportunity presented itself, they will tell you yes, they would love to.

“But it all depends on whether you can afford it. That’s when it is not easy for a lot of people. As for the rumours of me buying Celtic, I don’t want to say anything.”

Despite facing a much-fancied Chiefs side at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May last year, the Rockets defied the odds and Sukazi says it is for that reason they are associated with buying Celtic's status.

“There’s something special about this TS Galaxy team. Maybe those are really the signs of where we belong [that Galaxy are associated with a Premiership status],” added the club owner.

“When you play Chiefs at Mabhida, you have a very slim chance of succeeding. They are ruthless there.

"But we defied the odds and beat Chiefs. As a result, we created history. We did something that was never done in South African football - a team from GladAfrica winning the cup against a PSL club.”

The reports to buy Celtic come after the Free State-based club has had its fair share of financial troubles and made headlines, suggesting that they failed to pay the players and the technical staff.

On the other hand, a Free State businessman Lebo Mokoena has also been linked with the purchase, with the negotiations reportedly at an advanced stage.