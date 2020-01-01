TS Galaxy’s Sukazi insists he still wants to buy a PSL status

The Rockets boss is still keen to secure a top-flight status despite his failure to buy Siwelele

TS Galaxy owner and chairman Tim Sukazi says he has not made an attempt to buy Highlands Parks’ Premier Soccer League ( ) status, but he admits to having made an enquiry.

The Rockets were previously linked with a move to buy Bloemfontein ’s top-flight status but media reports emerged that a Free State-born businessman Lebo Mokoena moved swiftly to block the move to ensure the club remains in the Free State province.

In addition, Sukazi says he also tried to entice to sell their status, but the Braamfontein-based outfit has since been purchased by National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the past few weeks.

“I started with Wits [who have subsequently sold their status to TTM in the Limpopo province], then ,” Sukazi told Phakaaathi.

“I left them [Celtic] to do their own thing. Definitely not, I don’t have that kind of money!

“It depends when next season starts [on whether he will try and buy another top-flight franchise].”

“If it starts tomorrow, then no, but if it starts in November, yes, I will still remain in the market.”

Although the former Nedbank Cup champions are desperately chasing to secure their status in the top-tier, the Lions of the North are not interested in parting ways with their status as yet.

The MTN8 losing finalists' co-chairman Larry Brookstone was quoted in the media confirming they have received a substantial offer for the club but he insisted they are not willing to sell the Tembisa-based outfit.

In addition, Brookstone said coach Owen Da Gama’s team is not for sale but they were open to considering an offer provided it was deliverable.

Meanwhile, Sukazi was hoping to buy Phunya Sele Sele and relocate the Mangaung-based club to the Mpumalanga province a few months ago following their financial struggles to pay the players and the technical team.