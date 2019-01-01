TS Galaxy’s Ludwe Mpakumpaku warns Kaizer Chiefs not to underestimate them ahead of Nedbank Cup final

The skipper is confident they will rewrite history books at the Moses Mabhida Stadium when they meet Amakhosi

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku says they are not reading too much into Kaizer Chiefs ’ struggles, but has warned the Soweto giant not to underestimate them.

The National First Division (NFD) side is preparing to face the Soweto giants on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup final.

“Yeah look our season had ups and downs if I can put it that way, we didn’t have a good start until the arrival of coach Dan (Malesela) where the results and our game improved tremendously,” Mpakumpaku told Goal.

“However, despite the struggles, we managed to forge ahead as soldiers and I believe finishing in the top eight doesn’t mean a thing in the NFD because it doesn’t bring any rewards,” he added.

Amakhosi are the most successful teams in South African football when it comes to Cup football boasting 13 titles, but the 25-year-old is adamant that they can pull off a major shock.

“Yes we are ready, we have to be ready. Look, we will treat the game as one of the most important matches in our lives. I believe it is because we are from the NFD and yeah it’s a motivation to play in the final,” continued the netminder.

“We don’t expect to need motivation from the coach because the nature of the game is motivating, the opponent is motivating because we know Chiefs is one of the big teams in and when we beat them in the final big deal, it will be massive for us. We want to make history and be the first team from the NFD to win it,” he explained .

Looking at their road to the final, Galaxy defeated the likes of Umvoti FC, Jomo Cosmos, Cape Umoya United all teams from the lower divisions as well who were the only side from the top-flight, but the keeper suggests that it’s better to face a team from the elite division.

“Look, I can say that the game against Umvoti was the easiest compared to the one against Umoya and Cosmos because these are the teams we face in the same division,” he reacted.

“The fact that we finished in the top eight tells you that it’s not easy in the NFD. For me, I would say it’s better to face a team from the because of the brand of football we play as Galaxy,” he revealed.

“Our game suits an opposition that plays in the ones as we tend to express ourselves on the ball,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have failed to impress this season but Galaxy are taking nothing for granted.

“No, I don’t really think we can read too much into their struggles because they have quality, they reached the final and they want to win this trophy,” he reflected.

“We know they have had a mediocre season in the league and the fact they have not won a trophy for a while means hey will be a different team on Saturday,” noted the goalkeeper.

“However, I need to warn Chiefs not to underestimate us and say this is a team from the lower division. We are really working hard for this game and we will shock them if they come with that mindset,” he warned.

“I’d like to urge our supporters to rally behind us, the game is sold out already and we expect to see them in big numbers. I promise we will give them something to celebrate at the end of the game,” he concluded.