TS Galaxy v St Louis Suns United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Rockets are eager to mark their first appearance in the competition with a win over an experienced Saints side

TS Galaxy will lock horns with St Louis Suns United in the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first-leg match at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The Rockets are hoping to impress in their debut appearance in the continental tournament.

They qualified for the competition after making history by becoming the first team from the National First Division (NFD) to clinch the South African , the Nedbank Cup.

Their visitors, St Louis, are not newcomers on the African football scene as they have competed in the and Confederation Cup in the past.

Game TS Galaxy v St Louis Suns United Date Sunday, August 11 Time 15h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The Saints secured their place in this season's Confederation Cup after lifting the Seychelles FA Cup.

In , the game will not be televised live.

SA TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Galaxy have been busy in the transfer window, signing players with international experience ahead of their maiden continental campaign.

Botswana internationals Ezekiel Morake and Thero Setsile have joined the club after helping their nation finish second at the 2019 in Durban.

Galaxy coach Dan Malesela will look to prolific attacker Setsile, who scooped the 2018/19 Botswana Premier League Golden Boot award.

Meanwhile, St Louis also boast players with international experience in their current squad.

Jude Nancy, Gervais Trevor Waye-Hive and Juninho Mathiot were part of the Seychelles squad which took part in the 2019 Cosafa Cup.

Experienced forward Waye-Hive will be keen to play an important role in helping his side secure a first-leg win in Mpumalanga.

Match Preview

Galaxy have been inactive since they stunned in the Nedbank Cup final.

They are set to start their 2019/20 NFD campaign against Jomo Cosmos next weekend.

On the other hand, St Louis have been active in the 2019 Seychelles First Division season having won the competition in 2017.

They qualified for the 2018 Champions League and they were eliminated by Tanzanian giants Young Africans in the preliminary round.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Galaxy and St Louis.