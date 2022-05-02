TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates continue with their top-two bid in the Premier Soccer League when they clash with TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Monday.

Currently fourth on the table, the Soweto giants know they will remain in that position even if they beat Galaxy but they will edge two points closer to second-placed Royal AM with three league games remaining.

The trip to Mbombela is a crucial one for the Buccaneers whose chances of playing continental football next season rest on either finishing second or third on the standings.

They come up against TS Galaxy who have been struggling for the better part of this season and are 15th on the log with five points more than basement side Baroka FC.

With the Rockets keen to stay safe from relegation, that could inspire them to give Pirates a bitter challenge on Monday.

Game TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Date Monday, May 2 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

backpagepix

No TS Galaxy player is suspended for the Pirates match and that leaves coach Sead Ramovic with a wide pool to select from.

With the likes of Augustine Kwem, Lefa Hlongwane, Ethan Brooks and Ebrahim Seedat fit, Galaxy would be fancying their chances against the Soweto giants.

Backpagepix

Pirates are hoping for defender Olisa Ndah to recover after he limped off their last game against Chippa United at home.

However, even if the centre-back does not recover on time, there is still cover in captain Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

Also in a fitness race is utility player Abel Mabaso whose experience can be felt whenever he takes to the pitch.

Attacker Vincent Pule could feature for the first time since October 2021 as he has recovered from a thigh injury that kept him out for a long time.

Match Preview

Pirates go into Monday’s match on the backdrop of having not lost in their last four league games.

Since falling to Kaizer Chiefs in the March 5 Soweto Derby, Pirates have gone on to record two league wins and as many draws.

Article continues below

Their opponents TS Galaxy have been struggling for the better part of this season but made good progress in avoiding relegation in recent games, having posted one win, three draws and just one defeat.

The reverse league fixture between Pirates and the Rockets ended with the Buccaneers winning 2-0 at home in December 2021.