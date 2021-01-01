TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers have managed to complete two straight wins only twice this season and they will be attempting another successive victory in Nelspruit

Orlando Pirates will be looking to enhance their chances of playing Caf Champions League football next season when they take on TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

After edging second-placed AmaZulu 1-0 on Thursday, Pirates did themselves a huge favour which saw them come four points behind Usuthu.

Victory on Sunday will see them settle on third spot with just a point behind AmaZulu with two matches remaining in the league campaign.

Then, they will press to win their final games while praying for AmaZulu to falter in what would hand them a top-two finish which guarantees Champions League football next season.

But for now, the Buccaneers have ninth-placed TS Galaxy to worry about.

Galaxy are eying to finish the season in the top half and victory on Sunday will see them dislodging Baroka FC from eighth position.

Game TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, May 30 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

TS Galaxy go into this match without midfielder Bathusi Aubaas who is suspended.

The defensive midfielder, who has made 21 league appearances this season, picked up his fourth yellow card in their last match against Golden Arrows.

Missing in Pirates' trip to Nelspruit is suspended midfielder Ben Motshwari, who has accumulated four yellow cards.

Motshwari was booked in the win over AmaZulu but coach Josef Zinnbauer might not be too worried as he has Abel Mabaso to step into the holding midfield position.

Zinnbauer is sweating over the availability of Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has missed their last four matches in all competitions, after the forward was injured against Black Leopards just as he had hit top form.

Forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is another player who has been in a fitness race while Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu have also been struggling with injuries in what has compromised the Soweto giants upfront.

Captain Happy Jele is back from injury after missing their last 10 games across all competitions.

Match Preview

After Pirates beat AmaZulu last Thursday, it is yet to be seen if they can manage another successive victory in a season they have been struggling for consistency in.

Only twice have the Buccaneers managed to complete two consecutive league victories in this campaign.

The Soweto giants have recorded two wins, as many draws and a defeat in their last five league outings.

Article continues below

Pressure for a top-two finish could spur Pirates to a win over TS Galaxy, who have lost their last two games.

Recent results posted by Galaxy have seen the Mpumalanga side losing their place in the top half of the standings and they would want to recover from just two wins and three defeats in their last five games.

The last time Pirates and TS Galaxy met was at Orlando Stadium in January and the match ended 1-1 in what was the first ever meeting between the two sides.