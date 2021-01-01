TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Brazilians' trip to Nelspruit will see them levelling up with most teams in PSL games as the league race has entered the home stretch

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings when they clash against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

With second-placed AmaZulu in hot pursuit in this title race, Sundowns would do themselves a huge favour if they win in Nelspruit, where they will catch up with most teams, who have played 26 league games.

But a defeat will see Masandawana maintaining a four-point lead while facing the home run of the league campaign which they will be trying to balance with the more demanding stage of the Caf Champions League.

They face a TS Galaxy side which is placed eighth on the table and are looking to guard their standing in the top half.

Whatever result Galaxy record on Sunday, they will not move but remain in position eight on the table.

Game TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, May 9 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama will be without defender Pogiso Sanoka, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card in their last match against Cape Town City.

Winger Luckyboy Mokoena might be pushed to step in for Sanoka in the right-back position.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said some key players were due for late fitness tests, including Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Lebohang Maboe and Promise Mkhuma.

Zwane lasted just 12 minutes in the 2-0 win over Maritzburg, complaining of his left hamstring last Wednesday, and while it was initially thought he would be out for a long period of time, the club has allayed those fears.

But if he plays against TS Galaxy, he might be handed a few minutes to be preserved for this week's Champions League trip to Al Ahly.

Maboe missed their clash against Maritzburg while Sirino is also battling fitness issues and has not featured in their last three matches.

Mkhuma came in for Zwane in their last match but was taken out with 14 minutes remaining as he struggled with injury.

Sundowns will also be without Sphelele Mkhulise who, besides being injured, is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Match Preview

This will be the second-ever meeting between Sundowns and TS Galaxy.

When these two sides last played against each other in December, Sundowns emerged 2-0 victors at Loftus Versfeld with Peter Shalulile and Zwane on target.

It was the second-last game Dan Malesela was in charge of the Mpumalanga side before he was fired, after managing to lead them to just one win in eight PSL games.

While Masandawana added to Malesela's woes, this time around they meet a transformed Galaxy side under Da Gama, who has made their top-eight ambitions real.

Article continues below

After taking a slump where they registered four straight defeats last month, Galaxy have again picked themselves up and have won their last two league games.

They come up against Sundowns who have also recovered from a minor rough patch which saw their title bid coming under serious threat from AmaZulu.