Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs Predictions: Revenge on Pirates’ mind

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Wednesday night’s PSL encounter between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town Spurs.

Orlando Pirates put a miserable end to 2023 behind them as they have yet to be on the wrong end of a result this year.

Mabakabaka also won points off Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus in the first game of the new year.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates to win @ 1.36 with Supabets

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.81 with Supabets

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.35 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Their 1-0 win over Polokwane City last week firmly sees them in the hunt for continental football next season.

Jose Riveiro’s troops are two points behind second and third place in the PSL log and with a realistic shot of dethroning Supersport United or Cape Town City.

But their journey starts this Wednesday night at the Orlando Stadium when they host Cape Town Spurs. Only victory will do for the Bucs to keep pace with those above them.

Cape Town Spurs are facing the harsh reality of relegation in the face. The Mother City outfit have only won three games this season, one of them coming last weekend against TS Galaxy.

There is slight hope for Spurs who have 10 points from 18 games and are three points away from the relegation playoff spot currently occupied by Richards Bay.

Ernst Middendorp seems to be getting a tune out of the Urban Warriors but a true test awaits at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Payback on the cards

When these teams last met in the DSTV Premiership in November last year, Orlando Pirates were stunned 2-1 at the Athlone Stadium.

There should be a desire for revenge within the Bucs’ camp, especially since they will be in front of their adoring fans.

Pirates are unbeaten in their last three, one of which included a 6-0 hammering of Crystal Lake in the Nedbank Cup.

The hosts have won six of their previous 10 head-to-heads with Cape Town Spurs across all competitions (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, the visitors enter this game without registering a single victory on the road this term, losing seven of their eight fixtures, a league-high statistic.

With the cauldron atmosphere at the Orlando Stadium awaiting them, it could be a long night for the Mother City outfit.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates to win @ 1.36 with Supabets

Leaky defence

Pirates have demonstrated that they can score when they need to. On average, the Bucs scored 1.63 goals at home in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs own a record of having been in 11 PSL fixtures this term where there’ve been more than two goals scored.

The visitors have also conceded in every league game and are the most leaky defence in the division, shipping 34 goals at an average of 1.89 per game.

Evidence Mokgopa, Patrick Maswanganyi and company should be licking their lips to feast on Wednesday night.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.81 with Supabets

Not all their own way

Ernst Middendorp can be credited with adding solidity to the Spurs’ backline. They kept a clean sheet the last time out against TS Galaxy.

While Pirates may bag a few goals, they can’t write the visitors off completely. The Urban Warriors have shown that they can cause trouble going forward, especially for Pirates.

The Buccaneers bagged five of their eight wins this season by a single goal. It may be a high-scoring game, but Spurs won’t go down fighting to reduce the deficit.