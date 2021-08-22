TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter will be keen to see his side start their Premier Soccer League campaign on a positive note when the Soweto giants face TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
The match also marks Baxter’s first league outing as Amakhosi coach since he returned for a second stint at the club.
Interestingly, Baxter’s last PSL match in charge of Chiefs was a 2-0 win over Chippa United in May 2015 as they claimed the league title.
That was the last time the Soweto giants won a piece of major silverware.
|Game
|TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs
|Date
|Sunday, August 2
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1
Squads & Team News
No TS Galaxy player is suspended and coach Owen Da Gama will have an opportunity to present some of his nine new signings in this match.
Right-back Pogiso Sanoka has been appointed captain for the season despite arriving at the club in February this year as a free agent.
Chiefs have long-term injury concerns about attackers Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma.
Forward Lebogang Manayama started training with the rest of the squad last week after a long period on the sidelines and could feature at Mbombela Stadium.
Midfielder Keagan Dolly is slowly returning to his best shape after arriving at Chiefs overweight according to Baxter and the player himself.
In the match against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, Dolly came on as a second-half substitute and provided an assist for Khama Billiat.
The two promised to reincarnate the old combination from their days at Masandawana.
Match Preview
While Chiefs and TS Galaxy will be opening their 2021/22 PSL campaign against each other, they interestingly, last met in the closing game of last season’s league race.
In that match, Chiefs won 1-0 courtesy of a Samir Nurkovic first-half strike at Mbombela Stadium on June 5 to secure a top-eight spot.
Now back in Mpumalanga, Amakhosi would be hoping to replicate that result against a side that once beat them in the Nedbank Cup final as a National First Division team.
TS Galaxy will be facing a Chiefs side that has already gauged their capabilities in two high-profile games.
After making their nine new signings, the Soweto giants met Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup and won on penalties.
Chiefs also faced Sundowns in last weekend’s MTN8 quarter-final match which they lost on penalties after a 2-2 regulation time draw.
TS Galaxy’s last competitive game was their hosting of Amakhosi in June.