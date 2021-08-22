TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi begin their bid for a first PSL title since 2015 with a trip to Mpumalanga

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter will be keen to see his side start their Premier Soccer League campaign on a positive note when the Soweto giants face TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The match also marks Baxter’s first league outing as Amakhosi coach since he returned for a second stint at the club.

Interestingly, Baxter’s last PSL match in charge of Chiefs was a 2-0 win over Chippa United in May 2015 as they claimed the league title.

That was the last time the Soweto giants won a piece of major silverware.

Game TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, August 2 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1