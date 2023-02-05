TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Soweto giants are in Mpumalanga and will be out to prove last week’s win was not a fluke after weeks of immense pressure

Kaizer Chiefs will be keen to continue on a recovery path when they visit TS Galaxy for a Premier Soccer League date at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

After beating Royal AM last week, to end a three-match losing streak, Amakhosi would want to build up on that with another victory.

Currently placed fifth on the table, Chiefs have an opportunity to climb one rung up the ladder and dislodge Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates from fourth position.

Three points will help them achieve that and boost their top-three chances as they aim to return to continental competitions next season.

But they are facing tricky TS Galaxy who have not been consistent this season.

The Rockets are one of the two teams to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the league this season and they could be fancying upsetting Chiefs.

Also, TS Galaxy’s situation on the table will force them to wedge a bitter fight in their own backyard.

Sead Ramovic’s side is 12th on the standings with four points more than bottom-placed Marumo Gallants.

Game TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, February 6 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi is a major doubt for Sunday’s match due to injuries.

The 24-year-old was back to face Mamelodi Sundowns about two weeks ago but aggravated his injury which saw him missing their last match against Golden Arrows.

Vasilije Kolak will step in for Buthelezi, deputised by Wensten van der Linde.

Ramovic has been trying to make plans without veteran midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi who recently had his contract terminated.

On Saturday, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane painted the fitness situation in his camp as dire as key players are out injured.

The Soweto giants will have to improvise in the right-back position with Njabulo Ngcobo likely to come in as Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons are out injured.

Frosler has his jaw wired shut and will be out for six to eight weeks while Solomons dislocated his shoulder, with recovery time estimated to be between four to six weeks.

Attacker Khama Billiat has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery to repair a torn groin muscle.

Another player to have undergone surgery is Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who tore his thigh muscle and will be sidelined for three to four months.

Central midfielder Cole Alexander started jogging last week after coming out of his moon boot.

Match Preview

While Chiefs won their last match against Royal AM, TS Galaxy go into Sunday’s match inspired by their huge win in their last outing.

The Rockets beat Golden Arrows 4-0 last week in what was their biggest victory of the season.

They will be playing their third straight home but they have lost three games and shared spoils four times in their own backyard this season.

The reverse fixture between Chiefs and TS Galaxy ended in a 2-2 draw at FNB Stadium in October 2022.



