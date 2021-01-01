'TS Galaxy tactics were spot on vs Orlando Pirates' - Da Gama

The tactician explained how they managed to stun the visitors and heaped praises on his confident starlets

TS Galaxy head coach Owen Da Gama has explained how they picked up a 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League fixture on Sunday.



Da Gama is of the opinion they got their tactics spot-on as they put a damper on Pirates' chance of going second.

The tactician added he is still building his team and there is more to come from what he is doing at the club.



"From the technical perspective, I think we got it spot-on and people were expecting that we would play with a back three and we played with a back four and I really think we got it as a technical team," Da Gama said.

"But we remain a work in progress, we came and changed things around, it is a process and playing a team like the Orlando Pirates is encouraging for us to know that we are on the right track."



"We still have a long way to go, but as long as we see good signs and progress, we will keep trying and pushing.

"There is more to come, but you have to get the balance right. It encourages us to see the youngsters come through and play with confidence and maybe it is just a calling to us that we do not go and buy the great players in the country but try and produce."



Whilst saying his squad rotations means their results are team efforts,, the coach further named the players who impressed most.

"Team rotations mean that TS Galaxy is not about me or individuals, it is about the team. It is all about hard work and, especially after our defeat against Golden Arrows it was not a good day in office. We have had a lot of injuries and situations where we were forced and this win is a blessing in disguise as you know the youngsters have come through, " he added.



"To see how Sihle Nduli played there and Tshegofatso Nyama playing like that, it is all my delight to see youngsters coming through and that is where I thrive on. I have always said that the Pirates are a fantastic team. You have to give credit to them because of the great coach and a fantastic team.



"But I believe this is where stars are created; stars are born when you play Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns and I am very happy that the players had confidence. MasilakePhohlongo scored his second goal against the Pirates, he scored in his debut game and did it again."



TS Galaxy will face Stellenbosch and Chiefs in their final league games.