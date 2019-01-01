TS Galaxy striker Zakhele Lepasa hopes fine form in Nedbank Cup can help convince Orlando Pirates

The promising attacker is hoping to impress Bucs coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic during the highly-anticipated final

TS Galaxy striker Zakhele Lepasa says he has a point to prove ahead of the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

The 22-year-old player, who is on a short-term loan deal from , will be part of the Galaxy team which will face in the final on Saturday.

Lepasa has had a successful spell with the National First Division (NFD) side and he feels ready to play for Pirates next season.

“All I need to do is to play well whenever I get the chance, like in the final this weekend, hopefully, it will be enough to convince them (Pirates) that I must be back,” Lepasa told Daily Sun.

“But it won’t be easy because they have a lot of good players who are full of energy. They run and work hard. But we’ll see when pre-season comes," he continued.

“Hopefully, I will be ready and gel with the team because I think I have the work ethic but whether or not that’s what the coaches want, we’ll have to wait and see," he added.

Lepasa, who has scored eight goals across all competitions since joining Galaxy in January 2019, is enjoying working with coach Dan Malesela.

“Working with someone like Coach Dan (Malesela) has been great for me, he always pushes us," Lepasa indicated.

“He is a perfectionist and he is not far off from people like coach Rulani Mokwena, who push you and get the best out of players,” said Lepasa.

Lepasa has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and Most Promising Player awards.

“If it were up to me, everyone in the team would be nominated, I think we did well as a unit," he said.

“I’m just lucky to have gotten the nominations, of course, I’m happy and so is my family and hopefully I can do well,” he concluded.