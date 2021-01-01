TS Galaxy striker Lekay on Orlando Pirates fixture: It's there for the taking

Rockets coach Owen da Gama will be trying to help plot the downfall his former team - he was in charge at Bucs in 2007 and 2008

TS Galaxy marksman Wayde Lekay is hopeful that his side can take the form from their last game into their league clash with at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

rookies Galaxy started the season fairly well, but after beating on November 20, they went on a nine-match winless spell before securing a 3-0 win over last week.

Lekay was on the score-sheet against Maritzburg and is hoping that his team can build on the victory against the KwaZulu-Natal side.

More teams

“It is a great feeling to win again and get three points after so many games without a win. It is going to be very key for us to go out there and show consistency against Pirates," he was quoted saying by his club's website.



“It becomes very important for us to pick up three points because we don’t want to see ourselves in that last position once again.”

Having started the season with Dan Malesela in charge, Galaxy changed coaches earlier this month and Owen da Gama is now at the helm.

According to Lekay, da Gama has emphasised the importance of having the right mentality, and the striker feels that will be crucial against a Bucs side who have been battling for consistency in 2021.

“With the great attitude and mindset, we will do it," he said. "That’s what the coach told us. Each and every one of us believed that. I believe that we will get out of that relegation zone. We will climb the table from here.

Article continues below

“I don’t believe that form determines anything. It is going to be a tough game.

“We all know that. It is going to take a lot for us to win that game. We have to go out there with the right mindset and forget about what they are doing and focus on ourselves.

“As soon as we can get into the right areas and score the goals and play with a good mindset, it is there for the taking."