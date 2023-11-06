TS Galaxy snap up Bafana Bafana defender from Kaizer Chiefs

Defender Puso Dithejane has found a new home after his contract with Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs was terminated.

Galaxy announce the signing of ex-Chiefs defender

Amakhosi terminated his contract for misconduct

He cost Galaxy a rum over a R1-million

WHAT HAPPENED: TS Galaxy have come to the rescue of Dithejane, who joined the Premier Soccer League side from Chiefs on Monday. Dithejane is a product of Amakhosi and was playing for the club's reserve team before his contract was terminated by Chiefs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A member of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2023 Cosafa Cup, Dithejane and his then-teammate, Unathi Mdaka, had their contracts terminated by Chiefs who then slapped a R1.5-million transfer fee on each of them.

Amakhosi reportedly asked for compensation for the development of the players - who were kicked out of the club for alleged misconduct. However, it now appears that The Rockets have forked out the R1.5 million which Chiefs demanded.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mdaka, however, has not seen any movement on his end as he is waiting in bated breath to see if any club will come knocking for his services.

He has been given his provisional clearance letter but Chiefs will also ask for R1.5 million for his signature.