TS Galaxy set to demote former Kaizer Chiefs striker as club searches for more experienced head coach

The Mpumalanga-based outfit has endured a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign, suffering consecutive 1-0 defeats against Kruger United and Chippa United ahead of the international break.

Sunday’s narrow loss to the Chilli Boys at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium was particularly damaging, leaving the club in 12th position with only one victory from their opening seven league fixtures.

The lack of clinical finishing and tactical cohesion has forced chairman Tim Sukazi to rethink the club's long-term strategy in the dugout.

Speaking to Ikwekwezi FM, as reported by FARPost, Sukazi expressed his dissatisfaction with recent performances, specifically highlighting a lack of tactical solutions during high-pressure moments. He noted that the second half against Kruger United was the worst football he had seen Galaxy play.

The chairman acknowledged the frustration brewing among the supporters and suggested that the current coaching setup requires more experience and higher qualifications to navigate the rigours of the South African top flight.

Galaxy are now expected to utilize the FIFA international break to finalise the appointment of a new, highly qualified head coach.

The goal is to have the new leadership in place before their high-profile clash against Orlando Pirates on October 18.

This move will see Parker join a growing list of Betway Premiership coaches who have faced changes early this term, following recent departures at Sekhukhune United, Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay, with Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema currently suspended.

Despite the looming demotion, Sukazi remains committed to Parker’s development, emphasizing that the former Bafana Bafana striker needs time to broaden his coaching education.

Parker currently holds a CAF C License, but the club hierarchy wants him to pursue more advanced credentials while continuing to serve the first team in a supporting capacity.

The former Kaizer Chiefs marksman originally took the reins following the departure of Adnan Beganovic late last season. He initially impressed by leading the team on a five-match unbeaten streak, a run that proved vital in securing the club's Premiership status and earned him the right to lead the side into the new season. However, the transition from interim success to sustained early-season consistency has proven difficult for the young tactician, leading to the chairman planning a tactical reshuffle.

Sukazi believes that by stepping back, Parker can learn from a more seasoned mentor without the immediate pressure of the head coaching role.

The chairman's focus remains on stabilizing the team's results while simultaneously investing in Parker’s future.

For now, the Rockets must look outward to find a leader capable of climbing the table, while the club legend focuses on his coaching badges and supporting the incoming manager during this period of transition.



