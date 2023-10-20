TS Galaxy’s Parker issues update on surgery after horrific injury against Mamelodi Sundowns

TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker has broken his silence following a career-threatening injury he sustained on Wednesday.

Parker had his leg broken on Wednesday

He had surgery on Thursday

He comments on his state

WHAT HAPPENED? Parker was at the end of a crude challenge from Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bongani Zungu, leading to the latter being shown a straight red card.

While there have been fears that Parker might not play football again, the former Kaizer Chiefs star looked calm as he assured that he went under the knife without any complications.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The surgery was a success. Thank you so much for the love and support, especially from my family,” said Parker on social media.

“I love you guys, Mr. Tim Sukazi and the TS Galaxy family, the coaches, and management thank you so much for your support.

“My captain, Man of the Match performance and getting us into the next round as a team. Everyone who sent messages, especially the other soccer clubs, thank you so much.

“Our supporters, thank you so much for the well wishes and all the love you guys have been showing.

“I really appreciate you. See you guys soon on the field. God bless you, one love.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parker appeared to be in good spirits despite the difficult situation he found himself in with Zungu yet to issue an apology to the 37-year-old.

Even when he was stretchered out of the pitch after being injured, he did not look defeated but instead clapped hands while saluting fans.

In his absence, the likes of Samir Nurkovic and Thamsanqa Gabuza could carry the Rockets.

WHAT NEXT? TS Galaxy just have one match remaining this October and they will play three others before the November Fifa international period.

They will be hoping the matches will not affect their momentum as are still in the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and also looking to finish in a respectable position on the Premier Soccer League table.

The Rockets are yet to ascertain if Parker will be able to play football again this season.